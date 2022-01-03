Clayton County Police search for woman who was last seen days before new year

The 46-year-old has black hair and brown eyes.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a woman who disappeared just days before the new year.

According to police, they responded Monday to the 1400 block of Isleworth Circle in reference to a missing person. They said Shantanay Wright was last seen at her home on Dec. 27. Wright, they said, frequents the Union City area.

The 46-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she weighs about 170 pounds and is 5-foot 5-inches tall. They also mentioned she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.