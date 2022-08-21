Clayton County Police ask public for help finding missing 15-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
Franky Lopez was last seen Saturday at the 7900-block of Stanebrook Drive in Jonesboro, leaving around 10 a.m. in a white GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway, according to the police department.
Authorities said Lopez has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 96 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, Clayton County Police said.
Anyone with information about Franky Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.