Two brothers missing in Clayton County: Police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding two missing brothers.

Jeremiah, 12, and Rico Hill, 15, were last seen at their home off Spruce Court in Riverdale. Police issued Mattie's call for the two brothers after they were called to the home Friday morning just after 4 a.m.

Investigators believe the pair left through a kitchen window. Both brothers have a mental illness, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department.

Jeremiah Hill is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. The 12-year-old has brown eyes and black hair, the post said. Police said he was last seen wearing black jeans and tie dye hoodie with red, black and yellow colors. Jeremiah was also wearing black and red shoes, according to the post.

Rico Hill is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. The 15-year-old has brown eyes and black hair, the post said. Hill was last seen wearing red pants, a red hoodie and an orange beanie. Rico was also wearing black shoes, according to the post.