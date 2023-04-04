Clayton County Police need help finding missing woman, last seen at Riverdale hospital

Akisha Bell, 51, was last seen Sunday just after 10 p.m. when she was discharged from Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing woman who was last seen at a Riverdale hospital.

Akisha Bell was last seen Sunday just after 10 p.m. when she was discharged from Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale. A Mattie’s Call was issued for the 51-year-old, who has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, according to police.

Bell is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, police said.