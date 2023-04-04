Clayton County Police need help finding missing woman, last seen at Riverdale hospital

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing woman who was last seen at a Riverdale hospital.
Akisha Bell was last seen Sunday just after 10 p.m. when she was discharged from Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale. A Mattie’s Call was issued for the 51-year-old, who has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, according to police.
Bell is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, police said.
If you have any information about Bell’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.