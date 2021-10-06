2-year-old found safe after kidnapping, Clayton County Police say

Clayton County Police said with the assistance of the sheriff's office fugitive unit, they were able to find the 2-year-old safe.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update:

Clayton County Police said with the assistance of the sheriff's office fugitive unit, they were able to find a missing 2-year-old safe. The 39-year-old suspect is in custody being interviewed at this time. Clayton County Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Original Story:

Clayton County Police are searching for a 2-year-old who was kidnapped Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Officers said the child was unlawfully given to a 39-year-old woman by his teen mom.

Police responded to the Waterford Place Apartments at the 3000-block of Mount Zion Rd. in Stockbridge Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said the toddler and his 16-year-old mom left without permission. After investigating, authorities learned that a 39-year-old suspect had unlawfully transported the toddler's mother to Newton County.

They claimed the mom then unlawfully signed a custody agreement giving her rights over to the suspect, who then drove the teen back to Clayton County and dropped her off.

Clayton County Police said the suspect has since disappeared with the 2-year-old. Authorities have tried to contact the suspect but have not been able to get a hold of her through phone calls and text messages.

The 2-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. He's 2-feet tall and weighs 15 pounds authorities said.

The suspect is believed to be driving a Black SUV possibly a Chevrolet. Warrants have been obtained for the suspect's arrest for kidnapping.