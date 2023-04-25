Mattie's call issued for Clayton County 16-year-old girl

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Riverdale.
Officials said Deousha Anderson was last seen Monday at 7:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Highway 85.
Authorities later learned Anderson left the location on foot.
Police said Anderson has been diagnosed with multiple mental health conditions.
They describe her as a 5-foot-5 teen who weighs 220 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Officials said the 16-year-old was last seen wearing wearing a pink Looney Tunes shirt, gray jogging pants, and a floral head scarf.
Anyone with information about where Anderson might be is encouraged to contact the deparment at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
