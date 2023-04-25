Mattie's call issued for Clayton County 16-year-old girl

Officials said Deousha Anderson was last seen Monday at 7:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Highway 85.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Riverdale.

Authorities later learned Anderson left the location on foot.

Police said Anderson has been diagnosed with multiple mental health conditions.

They describe her as a 5-foot-5 teen who weighs 220 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Officials said the 16-year-old was last seen wearing wearing a pink Looney Tunes shirt, gray jogging pants, and a floral head scarf.

Anyone with information about where Anderson might be is encouraged to contact the deparment at 770-477-3550 or call 911.