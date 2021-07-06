Clayton County teen left home with girlfriend and hasn't been seen for days

Police said she was supposed to come home for her 9 p.m. curfew, but never showed up.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a teenage girl who left a Jonesboro home with her girlfriend days ago and hasn't been seen since.

According to a statement the Clayton County Police Department posted on Facebook, Jasmine Craft left 9200 block of Burberry Court on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Craft was supposed to return home for her 9 p.m. curfew but didn't show up. Now, it has been days since she was last seen. Police say the family does not know her girlfriend's address.

Authorities say the 15-year-old is described as a Black female with red hair and brown eyes. Craft stands about 5-feet 1-inches tall, weighs around 129 pounds, and was last seen wearing a yellow and white dress with Yeezy slides.