CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager with bipolar disorder.

Police said 17-year-old Raina Daniella McGee was last seen getting into a black car at The Flats at 1885 apartment complex on Sunday around 7:50 p.m. on Harper Drive.

McGee struggles with substance abuse, according to the missing person's report.

McGee is 5'9", 160 pounds with hazel eyes and burgundy shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweater, black fur coat, black sweatpants, and black FILA sneakers, according to authorities.

Police said McGee has a history of crossing state lines.

Anyone with information on McGee's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

