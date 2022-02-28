Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County woman who left hospital, police say

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is missing in Clayton County, and local police are asking the public for help in locating her. That is the latest from the Clayton County Police Department.

Officers responded to the Southern Regional Medical Center at 11 Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale in reference to a missing person on Monday. Sheketa Smedley, 41, walked away from the facility as she was being processed into the hospital, police said.

Smedley is a 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 254 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue bonnet. Police said that Smedley suffers from a mental illness.