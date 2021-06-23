Clayton County woman with mental illnesses missing since Father's Day, police say

Police say she was driving a dark Blue BMW 330 headed to an address in the City of Atlanta.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police need your help finding a Clayton County woman who's been missing since Father's Day.

According to Clayton County officials, 26-year-old Amber Burney drove away from her home on the 5300 block of Peachtree Landing Drive early Sunday morning.

Police say she was driving a dark blue BMW 330 headed to an address in the City of Atlanta. Burney has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and is possibly manic, police said.

Burney has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 with a weight of 119 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a white sundress with black print.