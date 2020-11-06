Missing | Clayton County Police looking for 14-year-old

Have you seen her?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County need help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officers said they went to Homestead Circle Wednesday and learned that Makhiya Martin left home without permission after 5 a.m.

Police said Martin has bipolar disorder.

She weighs about 170 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Martin has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit, blue jean jacket, and a black scarf.

If anyone has any information about Martin’s whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.