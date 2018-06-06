RIVERDALE, Ga. – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing 62-year-old woman diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Clayton County Police said Adaline Smith was reported missing on Wednesday by staff at her group home at the Holly Tree Apartments on Highway 85 in Riverdale, Ga. Smith is a resident at the location due to her diagnosis of Schizophrenia and was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday when she left without being discharged.

She is described as a 5’4” black female with black hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or to dial 911.

