WINDER, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen in Winder.

Connie Laufer has not been seen since March 24, authorities said.

Laufer was driving a gray Toyota Camry with a dealer tag number of 3519052, they said. She was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.