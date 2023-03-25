Gwinnett County Police Department searches for missing 79-year-old woman with early signs of dementia

Police are searching for a 79-year-old woman with early signs of dementia who went missing on the evening of March 24 in Snellville.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman who is displaying early signs of dementia is missing, according to Gwinnett County Police Department on Saturday.

Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding Constance Thompson, a Mattie's Call was issued. She was last seen on the evening of March 24 around 6:30 p.m. at Laurel Grove on Five Forks Trickum Road in Snellville.

Thompson, who used to reside in Snellville in the area of Shaywen Circle and Odum Street. Police said she was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a black lanyard around her neck when she was last seen.

The department is urging anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts to contact them at 770-513-5300.