Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta woman

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Corlis Gail Heard, a 68-year-old woman they said was diagnosed with dementia.

According to the department, Corlis was last seen at 3107 Jonesboro Rd., in the Orchard Knob neighborhood of southeast Atlanta, last night, Feb. 4.

They described her as 5-foot-1, weighing 140 pounds with black hair that has a streak of white in it.