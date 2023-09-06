Teen who vanished from Gwinnett County school still missing 3 weeks later

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward for tipsters who have leading information on missing 14-year-old Ashley Bell.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are still on the search to find a 14-year-old who vanished three weeks ago. Ashley Bell never returned home from school on May 24.

Now, Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is letting the community know that information about Bell's case can be submitted anonymously through its tip line.

Gwinnett Police believes the teen may be endangered.

"Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect," they said.

To share information, contact the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.

What we know so far about Ashley Bell's disappearance

Bell was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at her school.

After completing an exam, she was last seen walking toward the Parkview High School student parking lot.

She hasn't had any recent activity on her social media and her cellphone is turned off.

She has a perfect school attendance record. Gwinnett County Police described her disappearance as "outside of her normal behavior."