Police searching for 'critically-missing adult' in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police need your help locating a "critically-missing adult," who they say was last seen Wednesday at 5:35 p.m.
Thirty-eight-year-old William Rafferty was last spotted in the area of Atlanta Highway and W. Park Drive wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
Police describe Rafferty as being 5'8", 250 pounds, having hazel eyes, bald head, and a full beard.
They add that he was also seen around Frontage Road and Thurmond Tanner Road earlier this date. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call 911.