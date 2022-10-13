x
Police searching for 'critically-missing adult' in Gainesville

Thirty-eight-year-old William Rafferty was last sighted in the area of Atlanta Highway and W. Park Drive.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police need your help locating a "critically-missing adult," who they say was last seen Wednesday at 5:35 p.m.

Thirty-eight-year-old William Rafferty was last spotted in the area of Atlanta Highway and W. Park Drive wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.

Police describe Rafferty as being 5'8", 250 pounds, having hazel eyes, bald head, and a full beard.

They add that he was also seen around Frontage Road and Thurmond Tanner Road earlier this date. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

