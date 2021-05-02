Police search for Floyd County man missing more than a week

Curtis Ray Harrison hasn't been seen since walking away from his home on Jan. 28.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County say they are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in more than a week after walking away from his home.

The Floyd County Police Department said Curtis Ray Harrison was last seen Jan. 28, and they note he is "living with schizophrenia but has not been talking medication."

They said after he walked away from home, he was last seen walking in Rome near the library.

Harrison is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 129 pounds.