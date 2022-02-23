Atlanta Police put out critical missing alert for 12-year-old girl

Police said Danasia McArthur is believed to have possibly run away from her southwest Atlanta home.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police put out a critical missing alert Wednesday for a 12-year-old girl who they believed might have run away from her home.

Police said Danasia McArthur was last seen at her home on Mt. Zion Road in south Atlanta, near Hapeville, around midnight Wednesday morning.

She is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and her hair in black dreadlocks. She was said to be wearing a white dress, black jacket and white shoes when she was last seen.

The Atlanta Police Department said they arrived at the home a little after 4:30 a.m. and spoke to the girl's father who "stated his daughter left the apartment unannounced."

"Officers canvassed the location but did not locate the child," a statement said.