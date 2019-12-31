STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Authorities in Henry County are asking for help to find a man who went missing last week.

According to the Henry County Police Department, Daniel Steven Tucker was last seen around 8 a.m. on December 26.

Tucker, 42, was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and Converse shoes, police said.

He has two small face tattoos below his eyes and two other tattoos on his forearms, according to police.

Tucker is about 5'9" and weighs around 240 pounds, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to please call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

