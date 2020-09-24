Have you seen this missing Marietta woman?

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
24-year-old Danisha Williams, of Marietta, was last seen Friday night into early Saturday morning, police said.
Authorities said Williams drives a black 2009 Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate that reads RJM7439.
According to detectives, Williams has not contacted her family or friends since Friday night.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Marietta Police Department at (770) 794-6990 or Detective Lindsey at (770) 794-5469