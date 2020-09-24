Have you seen this missing Marietta woman?

She was last seen on Sept. 18-19.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.



24-year-old Danisha Williams, of Marietta, was last seen Friday night into early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities said Williams drives a black 2009 Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate that reads RJM7439.

According to detectives, Williams has not contacted her family or friends since Friday night.