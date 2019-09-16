JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff's office in Jackson County needs help locating a 41-year-old man reported missing on Friday.

Danny Lamar Cash was last seen off Jefferson River Road. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with khaki or grey shorts.

He is described as 6-foot tall, weighing 215-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Pjilip Wilshire at 706-387-6041 or call 911.

