JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff's office in Jackson County needs help locating a 41-year-old man reported missing on Friday.
Danny Lamar Cash was last seen off Jefferson River Road. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with khaki or grey shorts.
He is described as 6-foot tall, weighing 215-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Pjilip Wilshire at 706-387-6041 or call 911.
