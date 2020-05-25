Search for missing 7-year-old in Brookhaven

Officers are looking for Dash Zeno.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police need help finding a missing 7-year-old boy.

Officers said they are actively searching the areas Gables Drive and Lenox Park Boulevard for Dash Zeno.

The 7-year-old is about four feet tall and was last seen near the parking lot of the Berkshires at Lenox Park Boulevard on Gables Drive around 3 p.m. Monday.

He was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who sees Zeno should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is also asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600.