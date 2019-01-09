DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The search has begun for a 13-year-old teen who went missing in Dawson County on Saturday.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, Kaleb may have run away when he disappeared around 4 p.m. Kaleb was last seen in the area of Highway 53 and Valley Road. He was wearing black Nike shorts, a gray shirt, and pink and orange Nike shoes.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the exact details of his disappearance or why they suspect he ran away. They also didn't provide the child's last name.

Anyone who spots Kaleb is asked to call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3636.

Dawson County authorities need help finding Kaleb, who disappeared from the area of Highway 53 and Valley Road on Saturday, Aug. 31. He may have run away, investigators said.

Dawson County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Marsha Edwards accused of murder-suicide in Atlanta. Who was she?

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later