DECATUR, Ga. — Police in the city of Decatur are looking for help in finding a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday, December 26.

Kane Munyengango was last seen by his father at about 2 p.m. Thursday riding his silver mountain bike to Downtown Decatur Square.

Investigators said Kane did not return to meet his father as planned and has not been seen since.

Kane is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about Kane or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Robert Lindsey at the Decatur Police Department at 678-553-6628.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta