DeKalb Police search for missing man, car found abandoned on I-85

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man in DeKalb County after he hasn't been heard from since his mom said he was going through a "mental breakdown" in the early hours of Sunday.
Additionally, a DeKalb County Police Department report notes that later his car was found abandoned on I-85 in the area of Riverdale Road in Clayton County.
Anthony Hobbs is described by police as standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last physically seen, before the contact with his mom, on July 1 at his residence on Park Lake Drive in Tucker.
"Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7850," DKPD said.
Hobbs' mother told police he is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and she accompanied officers to a welfare check at his apartment on Monday, the report states, but he was not there.
