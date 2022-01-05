71-year-old DeKalb County man has been missing for a month

Please help us find Aaron Katz, 71, who was last seen on 12/4 near the 2300 blk of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Tucker. He is 5’6, 165 lbs. w/ hazel eyes, white hair & was wearing a black jacket, black jeans & red sneakers. If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/RLKjBjqKga