71-year-old DeKalb County man has been missing for a month

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been missing in Tucker, Georgia for a month. The DeKalb County Police Department is now asking the public for help in finding him.
Aaron Katz, 71, was last seen on Dec. 24 near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Highway, police said in a social media post. Katz is five-foot-six-inches, weighs 165 pounds, has hazel eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and red sneakers.
Anyone with information on Katz's whereabouts is being asked to call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.