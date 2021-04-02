DeKalb Police searching for missing 75-year-old

Willie Peebles was last seen on Wednesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Willie Peebles was last seen on Wednesday.

The department said Peebles was near 3400 Rockbridge Rd., which is near the eastside Perimeter.

He was wearing a satin jacket, sweatpants, gray shoes and had a suitcase and cane with him at the time he was last seen, the department said.

Peebles is 5-foot-10 and weighs 145 pounds and was described as having a low hair cut.