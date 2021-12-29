2 children missing in DeKalb County

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 770-724-7710.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is related to an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl in Georgia.

A brother and sister have gone missing in DeKalb County. Now police are asking the public for help.

Siblings India Martin and Christopher Martin were reported as runaways Tuesday, DeKalb County police said in a social media post. India is 5-foot-10-inches and weighs 240 pounds. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and jeans.

Christopher is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. The 11-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call 770-724-7710.