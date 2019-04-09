DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police have put out an alert for a missing 90-year-old man who went missing from his home.

Police said William H. Huff Sr. was last seen at his home on Lynda Place - a Decatur address in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood of DeKalb County.

Huff is described as about 6 feet 5 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is also missing a front tooth. Police said he left home in his white 2007 Ford F-150 with a Georgia tag that reads PLF 2678.

Police are asking anyone who spots him to call them at 678-406-7929.

William H. Huff Sr.

DeKalb County Police Department

