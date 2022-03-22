Missing Person | This DeKalb County teen has not been seen in days, police say

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teenager has been missing for days, and the police want the public's help finding her.

Zonika Lawrence, 13, has been reported as a runaway, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. She was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 18, on the 3500 block of Waldrop Trail.

Lawrence is 5-foot-5, weighs 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair with brown braids.