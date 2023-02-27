DeKalb County Police need help finding missing 12-year-old

Zaliyah, 12, was last seen Monday leaving her home near the 1500 block of S. Hairston Road, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zaliyah was last seen Monday leaving her home near the 1500 block of S. Hairston Road, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said she is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes. The 12-year-old was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray Rugrats joggers and a pink jacket. She was also wearing a bonnet and white slides.

If you have any information about Zaliyah’s whereabouts, call the department’s special victims unit at 770-724-7710.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.