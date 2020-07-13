DeKalb Police looking for missing 75-year-old man with mental, physical disabilities

Joseph Dorsey was last seen Sunday morning in Decatur.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are looking for a 75-year-old man who they said suffers from mental and physical disabilities, has been missing since 10:00 Sunday morning.

Joseph Dorsey was last seen in the 3700 block of Chateaquay Drive in Decatur, police said.

They described Dorsey as a black man standing 5-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with straight gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Kennesaw State University T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and red and white Jordan sneakers.

Police said he was last seen traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about Dorsey's whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710, or call 911.

