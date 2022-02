Aaron Carter has been missing since Saturday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Decatur on Saturday.

Aaron Carter was last seen off Eastwyck Circle in Decatur.

Police said he is 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the word “humble” on the front, jeans and black shoes.