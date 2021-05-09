DeKalb Police search for missing 12-year-old

Julia Bridges-Lora was last seen at her home on Saturday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old who they believe ran away from home.

The department is asking for help finding 12-year-old Julia Bridges-Lora who was last seen on Saturday at her home on Habitat Circle. Bridges-Lora is described as being about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and a black backpack.

Police haven't released any additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance.