STONECREST, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need the public's help locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Monday.

Demarcus Wright was last seen near Covington Highway and Panola Road, police said.

They said he was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and white Nike shoes.

He is 5-foot-3, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.