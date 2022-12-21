Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on Thanksgiving Day.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County.

Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.

The police department also said Hurley is diagnosed with dementia. He is described as 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Hurley has brown eyes and a bald head. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark sweater, light shorts and flip-flops/slides. The department released a photo.