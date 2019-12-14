CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More details have been released regarding a young Orlando attorney in town for a job interview and the accident that led to his tragic death.

Demetrice Allen was initially the subject of a missing person report in South Fulton but, on Friday, was found to be a man who died at an area hospital after an overnight accident.

Clayton County Police said they were called to the area of I-285 East near Old Dixie Highway to investigate an accident with injuries on Dec. 7. They arrived to find that the accident involved multiple vehicles - one of them driven by Allen.

However, due to a number of factors, the police never learned his name at the scene. In a statement from the Clayton County Police Department, they said that Allen's injuries "were severe, but did not appear to be life-threatening."

They described him as "alert, conscious, and combative" when he was taken to an area hospital. Police said that's where Allen ultimately died as a result of his injuries in the crash. His body was ultimately taken by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggested that he was the at-fault driver in the crash though specific details regarding the crash are still being looked into.

Allen, an attorney from Orlando was reported missing on Dec. 6 after a night out with friends in Atlanta. Authorities said Allen allegedly went out with his law school roommate and his roommate's girlfriend at TEN ATL Lounge on Flat Shoals Avenue and The Graveyard Tavern on Glenwood Avenue. The roommate said he noticed around 2 a.m. that Allen had left the second stop.

He received a call around that time that Allen was apparently going to Cookout on Moreland Avenue before heading home. But they lost contact with each other the following morning.

It would be days later when police finally discovered that the man killed in the accident was the same one reported missing not far away.

