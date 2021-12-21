Clayton County authorities search for missing 40-year-old man with dementia

Police said Demetrius Cameron received treatment at a hospital, was discharged, and hasn't been seen since.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a missing 40-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia, bipolar disorder and epilepsy.

Authorities said Demetrius Cameron has not been seen since Sunday. Cameron was receiving treatment at a hospital and was released around 9:10 p.m. and has not returned to his home on Waterview Drive in Riverdale, according to a release.

Officers have issued a Mattie's Call for Cameron. They say he is 6-foot-1, weighs around 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes, according to a release.