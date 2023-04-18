Officials identify remains of one of 2 business partners reported missing in February

Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra were last seen on Feb. 25. Salter's remains have now been identified.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After the apparent remains of two people were found near the bank of the Chattahoochee River, one of them has been identified as a man who had been missing along with his best friend since February.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said Jason Salter's body was identified by dental records. His family told 11Alive they were notified of the positive ID Monday morning.

Salter and Kenny Guerra were last seen on Feb. 25. The two men are both fathers, business partners and best friends who vanished. Salter's brother reported them missing on Feb. 26 after Salter didn't come home or answer his cell phone.

The families have been looking for them ever since. They organized searches and the community got involved to look the men.

Last month, the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department said the apparent remains of two people were discovered near the river at the Bouckaert Farm property in Fulton County. The farm sits on 8,000 acres and is home to an event space and equestrian facility, according to its website.

At the time of the discovery, police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office were working to identify the remains. However, as of April 17, Salter's body is the only one who has been identified.