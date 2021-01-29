Deputies looking for 31-year-old woman missing from Meriwether County

Karen Lee was last heard from by phone on Jan. 18, according to sheriff's deputies.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Meriwether County are looking for a 31-year-old woman who they said was last seen on or around Jan. 15, 2021.

According to Col. Byron Hadley with the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office, Karen Kristina Lee was last seen in the area of the 18000 block of Roosevelt Highway in Greenville, Ga., leaving a home that she had recently relocated to from Florida.

Hadley said that when Lee left it was not known what direction she was headed in or where she was going.

He said the last time someone heard from her by phone was on Jan. 18.

Hadley said Lee was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Jan. 26, and listed on the G.C.I.C. as a missing person.