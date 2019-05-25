CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old boy who they said has run away from home.

Cameron Couts was last seen at about midnight Friday night in the Lake Forrest subdivision.

He's described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with black hair.

Deputies said he has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Computer system as a missing runaway.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.

