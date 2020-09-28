x
Deputies looking for runaway 15-year-old Gainesville girl

Julisian Whisant was last seen shortly before she left home on Thursday, Sept. 17, according to the sheriff's office.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old runaway girl from Gainesville.

Julisian A. Whisnant was last seen shortly before she left home in the 2000 block of Bald Eagle Trail on Thursday, Sept. 17, deputies said.

They said she was wearing blue, tie-dyed shorts and a navy blue t-shirt with an American flag on it. Whisnant also has a nose piercing.

Deputies described her as 5-foot-5, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Sinyard at the Hall County Sheriff's Office, at 770-297-4697.

Julisian A. Whisnant, 15, was reportedly last seen on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

    

