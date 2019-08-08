CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a runaway 15-year-old.

They said Mekhi Griggiths was last seen on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, Griggiths is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, and is said to wear his hair in a “man bun.”

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen near Millstone Parkway and Arnold Mill Road.

MORE MISSING IN GEORGIA

Have you seen this missing Woodstock teen?

Woman missing out of Cherokee County; police asking for help

Police need help finding missing 16-year-old Georgia girl