13-year-old missing in Hall County | Have you seen him?

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public will help the find a 13-year-old who they believe ran away from home last week.

The sheriff's office is looking for Derek Anthony Villarreal.

Deputies said Villarreal was last seen near his home on Friday, May 15 around 6 p.m.They said he left to go to a friend's home.

The teen has brown eyes and black hair. He is about 145 pounds and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Ayers at (770) 533-7187.