11-year-old missing from south Georgia considered endangered

Police in Hinesville, Ga. are looking for Destiny Vaughn, they said.

HINESVILLE, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl is missing in south Georgia and considered endangered, according to police there.

The Hinesville Police Department wrote on Facebook that Destiny Vaughn was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. last night.

They described her as 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

"She was last known to be wearing blue jean pants, and long sleeve Adidas shirt that was black and white," a bulleting said.