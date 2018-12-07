ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. -- Law enforcement officers need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is looking for Eleanor Day. They are requesting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to issue an Amber Alert to help find Eleanor. They believe she could be in the company of a man known as Nate.

Police said he as reddish-blonde hair, a beard, and has a gap between his top two front teeth.

Eleanor was last seen at her home Tuesday morning, July 10. Detectives believe she may be in the Gainesville-Halls County area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, contact Detective Dearing at 706-613-3330 ext. 774.

