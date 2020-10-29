Man last seen at hospital in July reported missing

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The City of Griffin Police needs help locating a man who was last seen at a hospital three months ago.
Police are looking for 26-year-old Devante Lamar Nelson. He was last seen in July at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.
According to police's description, Nelson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. There was no description of what he may have been wearing when he was last seen.
Police posted a photo on their Facebook page of Nelson, hoping someone would recognize him and help them find him.
Anyone with information about where Nelson is should contact Inv. J. McKinney at 770-229-6450, ext 474.