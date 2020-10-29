Man last seen at hospital in July reported missing

Have you seen him?

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The City of Griffin Police needs help locating a man who was last seen at a hospital three months ago.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Devante Lamar Nelson. He was last seen in July at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.

According to police's description, Nelson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. There was no description of what he may have been wearing when he was last seen.

Police posted a photo on their Facebook page of Nelson, hoping someone would recognize him and help them find him.