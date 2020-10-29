x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Missing In Georgia

Man last seen at hospital in July reported missing

Have you seen him?

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The City of Griffin Police needs help locating a man who was last seen at a hospital three months ago.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Devante Lamar Nelson. He was last seen in July at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital. 

According to police's description, Nelson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. There  was no description of what he may have been wearing when he was last seen. 

Police posted a photo on their Facebook page of Nelson, hoping someone would recognize him and help them find him.

Anyone with information about where Nelson is should contact Inv. J. McKinney at 770-229-6450, ext 474.

Credit: Griffin Police
Devante Lamar Nelson

Related Articles