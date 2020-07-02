RIVERDALE, Ga. — A woman with schizophrenia and believed to be without her medication has been reported missing in Clayton County.

Devona Harbuck, 44, was last seen Friday at around 11:14 a.m. off Highway 85 in Riverdale. She is likely on foot.

Harbuck is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a black pea coat, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harbuck should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

