ATLANTA — Police need the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy with bipolar disorder.
Devone Bush left his southwest Atlanta home on Dec. 27 and has not been seen since, his mother told police.
He is being reported as a runaway. In the police report, his mother says he may be in the Decatur area with a girl named Shay.
Bush is a black male, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Provided
