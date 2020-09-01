ATLANTA — Police need the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy with bipolar disorder.

Devone Bush left his southwest Atlanta home on Dec. 27 and has not been seen since, his mother told police.

He is being reported as a runaway. In the police report, his mother says he may be in the Decatur area with a girl named Shay.

Bush is a black male, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

